The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani Starrer Picks Up Pace, Earns This Amount

Nani-starrer The Paradise is keeping its momentum at the box office after a strong opening. After a slight dip on Friday, the film picked up pace and showed signs of a weekend boost.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

The Paradise collected Rs 15.25 crore net in India on Day 3, recording a 2.3% rise from its previous collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 76.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 90.50 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

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The film earned another Rs 4 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its overseas gross to Rs 29 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 119.50 crore.

The Telugu version continued to lead the film's business on Day 3 with Rs 13.35 crore net. The Hindi version earned Rs 1.65 crore, while the Tamil version collected Rs 25 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 3, The Paradise earned Rs 18 crore gross in India. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 13.50 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 1.70 crore, Tamil Nadu with Rs 55 lakh, Kerala with Rs 10 lakh. The rest of India collected Rs 2.15 crore.

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About The Film

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows the marginalized Savari community as they struggle against discrimination and fight for identity, dignity and citizenship. Nani plays Jadal, a former prisoner who becomes the voice of his people and takes on the powerful Maalik family, led by Shikanja Maalik (Mohan Babu) and his son Vikram Maalik (Raghav Juyal).

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama also stars Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu. The Paradise was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24.

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