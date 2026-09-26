Kalki 2: Nag Ashwin Shares Major Update On Prabhas Starrer; Shoot To Begin In October 2026, Eyes 2028 Release

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is one of the most awaited sequels in Indian cinema, with the sci-fi saga set to return with a new chapter.

Kalki 2 Shoot To Resume In October 2026

Director Nag Ashwin has shared a fresh update on Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, confirming that regular shooting for the sequel is set to begin in mid-October 2026. Speaking to Variety India, the filmmaker revealed that call sheets for the lead cast are now in place, allowing the team to move ahead with the main schedule.

Ashwin said that Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan had already shot individual scenes earlier this year, while the team was waiting for Prabhas' dates. With the actor's availability now finalised, the director expects the shoot to be completed by mid-2027, followed by post-production.

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Nag Ashwin On 2028 Release

During the same conversation with Variety India, Ashwin was asked if the sequel could target a 2028 release. The director indicated that 2028 looks likely, while making it clear that the final release date will be discussed only after the shoot is completed.

He also revealed that the makers are not planning to introduce new additions to the existing story at this stage. Instead, the team is focusing on expanding the world already created in the first film by exploring different storylines and bringing them together into a larger narrative.

More About Kalki 2898 AD

Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. The film blended mythology with science fiction and was set in a dark future ruled by Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan.

Prabhas portrayed Bhairava, while Amitabh Bachchan played Ashwatthama. The story revolves around a mysterious unborn child and the battle surrounding its protection.

Deepika Padukone, who appeared in the first instalment, is reportedly not returning for the sequel. Sai Pallavi has been linked to the project amid reports of her possible involvement. Meanwhile, Prabhas is also set to appear in Fauzi and Spirit before Kalki 2.

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