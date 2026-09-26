India At Asian Games 2026 Day 8: Full Schedule, Match Timings And Medal Events On Sept 27

India will be in action across athletics, archery, surfing, sepaktakraw, shooting, badminton, equestrian, fencing, sailing, boxing, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, hockey, kurash and tennis on Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

India will have medal opportunities in athletics, squash and weightlifting, among other events. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh will compete in the men's and women's singles gold-medal matches in squash, while Harjinder Kaur will feature in the women's 69kg weightlifting event.

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In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar will continue his decathlon campaign, while Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan will compete in the women's long jump final. Harita Bhadra, Unnathi Bolland and Animesh Kujur will feature in the 200m finals, while Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram will compete in the men's high jump final. Nandhini Kongan will compete in the women's 100m hurdles final, while Parul Chaudhary and Ankita will be in action in the women's 3000m steeplechase final.

India has won 30 medals so far at the Asian Games 2026, including four gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.

The day will begin early with the women's marathon race walk, followed by surfing, archery and shooting events. India will also compete in badminton, equestrian, sailing, tennis and other disciplines. The following is the Asian Games 2026 schedule of Indian athletes on Sunday, September 27. All timings are in IST.

Athletics

4:00 am: Women's marathon race walk final - Manju Rani, Priyanka Goswami

7:38 am: Men's decathlon 110m hurdles - Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

8:10 am: Men's decathlon discus throw - Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

8:35 am: Men's 400m hurdles heats - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Yashas Palaksha

9:05 am: Women's 400m hurdles heats - Vithya Ramraj

9:10 am: Men's long jump qualification - Sreeshankar Murali, David Solomon

9:50 am: Men's decathlon pole vault - Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

3:30 pm: Men's decathlon javelin throw - Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

3:30 pm: Women's long jump final - Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan

3:55 pm: Women's 200m final - Harita Bhadra, Unnathi Bolland

4:05 pm: Men's 200m final - Animesh Kujur

4:15 pm: Men's high jump final - Sarvesh Kushare, J Aadarsh Ram

4:53 pm: Women's 100m hurdles final - Nandhini Kongan

5:00 pm onwards: Men's 800m heats - Mohammed Afsal, Krishan Kumar

5:40 pm: Men's decathlon 1500m - Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

5:52 pm onwards: Women's 3000m steeplechase final - Parul Chaudhary, Ankita

6:15 pm: Women's 4x100m relay heats - India

Archery

From 4:45 am onwards: Recurve, compound and mixed-team events – Indian teams from the Round of 16 to quarterfinal stage.

Surfing

From 4:54 am onwards: Men's and women's shortboard heats – Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu.

Sepaktakraw

5:30 am: Women's doubles, Group B - India vs South Korea

11:30 am: Women's doubles, Group B - India vs Philippines

Shooting

6:10 am: Women's 25m pistol individual qualification and team precision - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat

6:30 am: Men's trap individual and team qualification, Day 1 - Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj

6:30 am: Women's trap individual and team qualification, Day 1 - Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru

Kurash

From 6:30 pm onwards: Women's 57kg and men's +90kg – Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan, Vishal

Fencing

8:20 am: Women's sabre, Round of 16 – India vs Indonesia

Boxing

9:45 am: Men's 80kg quarterfinal – Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov (Tajikistan)

2:00 pm: Women's 65kg quarterfinal – Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova (Uzbekistan)

2:45 pm: Men's 60kg quarterfinal – Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto (Japan)

3:45 pm: Men's 90+kg quarterfinal – Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep (Thailand)

Weightlifting

10:00 am: Women's 69kg – Harjinder Kaur

Squash

12:30 pm: Men's singles gold-medal match – Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia)

1:30 pm: Women's singles gold-medal match – Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia)

Volleyball

12:30 pm: Men's Pool C – India vs Vietnam

Hockey

3:30 pm: Women's pool match – India vs Singapore

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