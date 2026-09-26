Asian Games 2026: India Men's Kabaddi Team Beat Iran To Win Gold In Thrilling Final

The Indian men's kabaddi team beat Iran to win the gold medal in the Asian Games 2026. They beat their opponents 40-34 in a thrilling final in Japan on September 26. This is Indian men's team's second gold in consecutive Asian Games.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian women's team had won gold by beating Iran 37-34. This completed a double gold for the country in India's prized event.

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The men's final went down to the wire, with the scores level at 20-20 at one point before India pulled ahead to clinch another gold medal.

India had dominated the Asian Games, winning seven consecutive men's kabaddi gold medals, before their streak ended at the 2018 Jakarta Games. Iran won the title that year, while India finished fourth. The Indian team regained the crown at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

The latest triumph marks India's ninth gold medal in men's kabaddi at the Asian Games.

In the women's final, India led Iran 22-16 at half-time. Iran mounted a strong comeback after the break, taking the second half 18-15, but India's first-half advantage proved decisive as they held on for a closely fought victory.

Following their win, the Indian players celebrated with a victory lap around the arena before chanting the national song, ‘Vande Mataram'.

The women's team have now won the Asian Games kabaddi gold in every edition except the 2018 Jakarta Games, when they had to settle for silver after losing to Iran.

(This is a developing story.)

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