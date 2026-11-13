Goodyear India Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 31% To Rs 17.2 Crore, Revenue Grows 28% YoY; Stock Jumps 13%

Tyre manufacturer Goodyear India on Friday reported strong earnings for the second quarter of FY27.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 17.2 crore in the September quarter, registering a growth of 31.3% from Rs 13.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue in Q2FY27 grew 27.7% to Rs 760.86 crore from Rs 596.46 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

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At the operational level, EBITDA increased 21.6% at Rs 32.7 crore from Rs 26.9 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 4.3% from 4.5%, YoY.

Goodyear India share price jumped after the announcement of Q2 results. The tyre stock surged as much as 13% to an intraday high of Rs 777.00 apiece on the BSE.

Goodyear India Share Price Performance

Goodyear India share price has gained 6% in one month but has declined 8% in three months and fallen 6% in six months. The stock has dropped 23% in one year, while it plunged 45% in three years.

At 1:20 PM, Goodyear India share price was trading 6.90% higher at Rs 735.00 apiece on the BSE.

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