Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Check Route, Fare, Timings And Other Details

Bengaluru's Namma Metro will open the first stretch of its Pink Line to commuters on Saturday, November 14, adding a 7.5-km elevated corridor along Bannerghatta Road to the city's network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the section on Friday with a ride from Tavarekere to IIMB station.

"This is a long-awaited moment for Bengaluru residents. The Pink Line is at the happy juncture of beginning partial operations," Minister Gowda said at a press conference on Wednesday. The opening takes the operational network beyond 100 km for the first time.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Route And Stations

The stretch runs from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and has six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. It is the elevated part of the 21.25-km Pink Line, which will have 18 stations in all.

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Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Timings And Frequency

Public services begin at 6 a.m. on November 14 from both Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, the Karnataka government has announced. On regular days, the last trains leave both terminals at 11 p.m., while the first train on Sundays departs at 7 a.m. Trains will initially run every eight minutes. Five trains have been allocated to the line, with four in regular service and one on standby, Gowda said.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Fares

Fares for the new section have not yet been discussed, Gowda said. Oneindia has reported that they are expected to range between Rs 10 and Rs 30, depending on distance, but this is not an official figure.

Why The Jayadeva Interchange Matters

Jayadeva Hospital station will connect the Pink Line with the Yellow Line towards Electronic City, giving Bannerghatta Road commuters access to HSR Layout, Jayanagar, Silk Board, Majestic and Whitefield through the wider network.

Gowda said the interchange makes the short stretch far more useful. "If this were only a 7.5-kilometre standalone line, perhaps it would not be as effective. But because there is an interchange at Jayadeva station, this line will be very useful," he said.

What Comes Next

The remaining 13.76-km underground section, with 12 stations between Dairy Circle and Nagawara, is still undergoing systems testing and is expected to open next year. Reports have given dates ranging from March to May 2027. Once complete, the line will link the southern and northern parts of the city and interchange with the Purple Line at MG Road.

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