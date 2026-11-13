Gillette India Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 10% To Rs 159 Crore, Revenue Up 4%

Gillette India Ltd. reported a 10.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 159 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), as against a profit of Rs 144 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY26).

Revenue from operations, or top line rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 846 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 811 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 9.1% to Rs 227 crore, compared with Rs 208 crore in the year-ago period.

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Subsequently, EBITDA margin improved 110 basis points (bps) to 26.8% in the quarter under review from 25.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Gillette India said that this balanced and broad-based growth was driven by the strength of its strategic portfolio, meaningful innovation that addresses evolving consumer needs, and superior retail execution across channel.

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Kumar Venkatasubramanian, managing director of Gillette India, said the company continued to deliver balanced growth, supported by its integrated growth strategy and execution across its businesses.

He said the company remains focused on offering superior products at competitive value, with consumer needs at the centre of its strategy. The strategy is built around a focused product portfolio, product and brand superiority, productivity, innovation and an agile organisation.

"Our consistent delivery of balanced growth quarter on quarter is a true reflection of the strength of our integrated growth strategy, and the exceptional execution of these strategies by our people. This consistency is also reflected in our innovation – both in terms of our propositions as well as how we engage with consumers. We remain committed to our strategy to delight consumers with superior products at a superior value by putting the consumer first in everything we do,” Kumar said.

The company said profitability during the quarter was impacted by major commodity cost pressures. However, its productivity initiatives helped offset some of the impact and support profitable growth.

Its power oral care business recorded double-digit growth during the quarter, driven by execution and the launch of Oral-B iO2. The product is aimed at making the transition from manual to electric toothbrushes easier for consumers.

Gillette India also highlighted several product launches during the first half of FY27, including Gillette Guard 3in1 and the Gillette AIO Trimmer series. The company said it has also been evolving its media strategy to engage with consumers across platforms.

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