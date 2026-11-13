PM Modi Flags Off Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line, Purchases Ticket And Interacts With Commuters | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the elevated section Namma Metro's Pink Line in Bengaluru, marking a major expansion of the city's public transport network. The Prime Minister also took a ride on the newly inaugurated corridor and interacted with commuters during the journey.

The 7.5 km elevated stretch is part of Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2 expansion and connects Kalena Agrahara with Tavarekere. It has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs.3,470 crore. The Prime Minister's itinerary included flagging off the project and travelling by Metro from Tavarekere to the IIM Bangalore station.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Check Route, Fare, Timings And Other Details

The new section adds six stations to Bengaluru's metro network and is expected to improve connectivity across the southern parts of the city. The stations on the elevated stretch are Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.

With the addition of the new corridor, Bengaluru's operational metro network is expected to expand from approximately 96.1 km to 103.6 km. This expansion will make Bengaluru home to India's second-largest operational metro network after Delhi, Hindustan Times reported.

The Pink Line is part of Namma Metro's Phase 2 project and will eventually connect Kalena Agrahara in south Bengaluru to Nagawara in the north. The complete corridor will cover approximately 21.26 km and comprise of 18 stations, including six elevated and 12 underground stations.

The elevated section is being inaugurated ahead of the underground stretch, which will connect the corridor to important parts of central and northern Bengaluru. The underground section, extending from Tavarekere towards Nagawara, is targeted for completion in 2027.

Although the elevated corridor was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on November 13, regular passenger services are scheduled to begin on Saturday, November 14. Initially the trains are expected to operate at intervals of eight minutes. Five train sets have been allocated for the corridor, with four expected to operate regularly and one kept on standby, PTI reported citing Karnataka Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

ALSO READ: Pink Line Metro, Vande Bharat Train: PM Modi To Take Part In Series Of Events In Karnataka

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.