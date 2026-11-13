Ramayana Creates History, Becomes First Bollywood Film To Cross Rs 50 Crore Net In Kannada Version

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has created history by becoming the first Bollywood film to touch the Rs 50 crore net mark through its Kannada dubbed version. The film achieved the milestone on the ninth day of its theatrical run, according to Sacnilk.

The film also crossed Rs 100 crore in gross collections across Karnataka, becoming only the second Bollywood film to reach this achievement after Dhurandhar 2. Ramayana's Karnataka-wide gross collection has now reached Rs 101.35 crore across all languages.

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The achievement is particularly noteworthy because Ramayana is a Hindi-origin production that was also released in dubbed regional-language versions. The film's performance highlights the commercial potential of releasing major Hindi productions in regional languages.

Yash's presence as Ravana is an important part of the film's appeal in Karnataka. The actor has a substantial fan base in the state, having established himself as one of Kannada cinema's most recognisable stars following the success of the KGF franchise.

The achievement also places Ramayana alongside some of Sandalwood's biggest commercial successes. Only 13 films feature in Rs 50 crore Kannada net milestone list, making the film's entry particularly notable given that it is a Bollywood production, Sacnilk reported.

Ramayana Box Office Collection: Language-Wise Breakdown

The film's Kannada success comes amid an impressive nationwide theatrical run.

According to Sacnilk's eight-day box-office report, Ramayana collected Rs 564.60 crore net across India, while its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 675.05 crore. Its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 1,033.55 crore.

The language-wise India net collections after eight days were:

Hindi: Rs 437 crore

Kannada: Rs 48.95 crore

Telugu: Rs 38.05 crore

Tamil: Rs 22.15 crore

Malayalam: Rs 18.45 crore

The Kannada version emerged as the second-largest contributor to the film's domestic collections, behind Hindi.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

Released in theatres on November 5, 2026, the film is presented in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The second instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2027.

With its Kannada version touching the Rs 50 crore net mark and its Karnataka-wide gross collections surpassing Rs 100 crore, Ramayana has set a new benchmark for Bollywood films in the regional-language market.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's Movie Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide, India Net Falls 24.3%

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