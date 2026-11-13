Indira Krishnan Says She Received Shocking Messages Over Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Casting

Ranbir Kapoor faced heavy criticism when he was first announced as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. During the time, an old interview from 2011 had gone viral, in which the actor spoke about his love for beef. This led him getting trolled and many questioned if he was the right person to play the Hindu god.

Now, Indira Krishnan, who plays Kaushalya, Ram's mother, defended the actor's past comment and shared what happened during that time. According to her, many weren't unhappy with Ranbir's casting. Before watching the film, viewers had doubts.

Speaking with News18, the actor recalled receiving texts that read, "So, you're playing a beef eater's mother?" There was too much going on. Ranbir was trolled so badly. But that man never uttered a word or reacted to any of it. He just came on set and gave his 200%. I feel some of these trolls were paid. Some thought Ramayana wouldn't be a success.”

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She said that people should understand the effort behind making a film like Ramayana before judging or trolling anyone. The team has worked hard to present Indian cinema to viewers across the world. She also pointed out that Dhurandhar also faced criticism before becoming a big hit. But she does not want Ramayana to be compared with any other film, as she believes it is special in its own way.

Indira Krishnan feels proud that the team has created something so grand for worldwide audiences. She also said that producer Namit Malhotra has taken a huge risk by investing in such a massive project. He has pushed the limits to bring the epic story for modern viewers. She added that people in different countries are now comparing the film with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Following its release on November 5, Ramayana has collected Rs 1033.55 Crore at the worldwide box office, as per Sacnilk.

Other than Indira Krishnan and Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

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