Ramayana Box Office Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's Movie Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide, India Net Falls 24.3%

Ramayana: Part 1 crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office on its eighth day, taking its global gross to Rs 1,033.55 crore. The film collected Rs 53.50 crore net in India across 24,042 shows, down 24.3% from Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Hindi version accounted for about 80% of the film's Day 8 India net, earning Rs 43 crore from 19,464 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 3.25 crore from 922 shows, while the Malayalam version earned Rs 2.80 crore from 977 shows. The Telugu version brought in Rs 2.30 crore from 1,783 shows, and the Tamil version earned Rs 2.15 crore from 896 shows.

After eight days, Ramayana's India collections stood at Rs 564.60 crore net and Rs 675.05 crore gross. The film collected Rs 25 crore overseas on Day 8, taking its overseas gross to Rs 358.50 crore.

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About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. "Ramayana" features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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