David Fincher Isn't Returning To Direct Sequel On Zuckerberg — Here's Why Aaron Sorkin Had To Wear The Director's Hat

David Fincher is not returning to direct the sequel to The Social Network, with writer Aaron Sorkin stepping behind the camera for The Social Reckoning. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Sorkin revealed that Fincher could not direct the film because of his exclusive deal with Netflix.

Sorkin also said that even if Fincher had managed to secure Netflix's permission to work with Sony, he did not want to delay The Social Reckoning until after the midterm elections.

“Even if he could have somehow gotten Netflix's permission to go work at Sony, I didn't want The Social Reckoning to come out a year after the midterm elections,” Sorkin said. “I didn't think we were going to be in the mood anymore. I wanted it to come out now.”

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The Social Reckoning is set to release on October 9, with Jeremy Strong starring as Mark Zuckerberg. Sorkin, who wrote The Social Network, has taken on directing duties for the upcoming film, which explores the controversies surrounding Facebook and its impact on society.

However, Sorkin revealed that directing the film was not his first choice. He wanted Fincher, who directed The Social Network, to return for the sequel. “I was my second choice to direct it,” Sorkin said. “I wanted David to direct it, but he couldn't.”

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Sorkin also revealed that Fincher was the first person to read the script after he completed it. Despite not directing the film, Fincher has remained supportive of the project. “Fincher was the first person to read the script,” Sorkin said. “He's been a very enthusiastic support person.”

Sorkin further recalled that Fincher had discussed the challenges of making the film, particularly the casting of Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg in The Social Network. Sorkin said the team had initially assumed Eisenberg would return to reprise the role.

About The Social Reckoning

The Social Reckoning is based on the events surrounding The Wall Street Journal's 2021 investigative series, The Facebook Files. The film follows Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, a young Facebook engineer who becomes a whistleblower, as she works with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by Jeremy Allen White, to expose some of the social network's most closely guarded secrets.

While The Social Network focused on the creation of Facebook and the disputes surrounding its founding, The Social Reckoning shifts its attention to the platform's internal operations and the revelations that emerged years later.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release The Social Reckoning exclusively in English in theatres on October 9.

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