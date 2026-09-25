Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 8: Zach Cregger's Horror Thriller Continues Its Scary Run In Theatres

Resident Evil is into its second week in theatres, with the horror thriller continuing its box-office run. The film's Day 8 figures give an update on its performance in India.

Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 8

Resident Evil has earned Rs 32.35 lakh gross so far on Day 8. According to TrackTollywood, the film recorded overall 16.3% occupancy across 428 shows. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 19.51 crore, with final figures awaited.

English led the Day 8 collections with Rs 26.46 lakh at 19.7% occupancy. Tamil followed with Rs 1.43 lakh, while Hindi and Telugu earned Rs 4.06 lakh and Rs 39,376, respectively.

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The 2D version earned Rs 28.78 lakh at 15.8% occupancy on Day 8. 4DX recorded Rs 1.60 lakh, while ICE and MX4D earned Rs 84,720 and Rs 52,440, respectively. IMAX 2D collected Rs 43,110.

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Resident Evil Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Resident Evil opened with Rs 3.03 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 4.44 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.41 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 1.81 crore on Day 4 before rising to Rs 2.16 crore on Day 5.

Day 6 and Day 7 saw collections of Rs 1.54 crore and Rs 1.25 crore, respectively. The film's Week 1 collection stood at Rs 18.65 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil follows a courier who is sent to a remote hospital to deliver a package. His mission takes a dangerous turn when he finds himself caught in the middle of an outbreak and must fight mutated creatures to survive.

The film stars Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser and Kali Reis in key roles. It is an action-horror film with a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes and has an A certificate in India.

The latest Resident Evil film was released theatrically on September 18, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks another cinematic entry in the franchise based on Capcom's popular video game series.

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