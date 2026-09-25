Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 7: Zach Cregger's Horror Reboot Sees 20% Drop

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil is putting up a steady performance at the Indian box office, with the much-anticipated horror reboot maintaining a decent hold as it enters its second week in theatres. The action-packed film witnessed a 20.7% drop in collections on Thursday.

India Box Office Collection

In India, Resident Evil collected Rs 1.15 crore net on Day 7 across 2,505 shows, according to Sacnilk. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 14.85 crore, while the total India gross collection stands at Rs 17.69 crore.

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The Day 7 collection of Rs 1.15 crore marks a 20.7% decline from Wednesday's Rs 1.45 crore net collection.

The English version contributed Rs 70 lakh with 14.9% occupancy, while the Hindi version collected Rs 29 lakh with 9.4% occupancy. The Tamil version earned Rs 16 lakh with 19% occupancy on Day 7.

Resident Evil opened with Rs 2.60 crore on Day 1 and grew to Rs 3.35 crore on Day 2 before reaching Rs 3.55 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to Rs 1.25 crore on its first Monday.

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Worldwide Box Office Collection

Resident Evil has earned $115.2 million worldwide, including $72.4 million from North America and $48.3 million from international markets, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide earnings of the 2002 original Resident Evil, which grossed around $102.9 million. It has also crossed the global theatrical haul of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which earned approximately $41.9 million.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter remains the franchise's highest-grossing film worldwide, with a global haul of around $312.2 million.

About The Film

Directed by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil follows a courier who is sent to a remote hospital to deliver a package. His mission takes a dangerous turn when he finds himself caught in the middle of an outbreak and must fight mutated creatures to survive.

The film stars Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser and Kali Reis in key roles. It is an action-horror film with a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes and has an A certificate in India.

The latest Resident Evil film was released theatrically on September 18, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks another cinematic entry in the franchise based on Capcom's popular video game series.

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