The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani Starrer Off To Strong Start — Mints This Amount

Nani starrer The Paradise has opened strongly at the box office, recording a solid response on its first day in theatres. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film had generated significant buzz ahead of its release, with the opening-day numbers indicating a strong start.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

The Paradise collected Rs 34.65 crore net in India on Day 1 across 9,732 shows. According to Sacnilk, its total India net collection has reached Rs 46.25 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 54.90 crore.

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Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 20.00 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 74.90 crore.

The Hindi version has earned Rs 2.25 crore, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 31.30 crore and the Tamil version has earned Rs 1.10 crore to the India net collection on Day 1, the report stated.

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The film recorded an overall occupancy of 49.3% on Day 1. The Telugu 2D version recorded 62.56% overall occupancy, with morning shows registering 59.08%. Occupancy increased to 61.38% in the afternoon and 64.23% in the evening, while night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 65.54%.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 27.25% overall occupancy, with morning shows registering 20.09%. Occupancy dropped to 18% in the afternoon and increased to 25.64% in the evening, while night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 35.27%.

About The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised community as they face discrimination and fight for their rights under an unexpected leader. The film stars Nani, alongside Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24 and carries an A certificate.

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