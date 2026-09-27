IPO Mania: 20 Issues To Hit The D-Street In A Single Week — Check Full List

India's primary market is heading into one of its busiest weeks, with 20 IPOs set to open between September 28 and October 5. The rush spans four mainboard issues and 16 SME offerings, putting a wide range of new listings on investors' radar.

The mainboard calendar includes SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home, which open on September 28, followed by Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti on September 30. The SME segment is even more crowded, with 16 issues opening across the week as companies look to tap investor demand for fresh capital.

Mainboard IPOs

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SRIT India IPO: A Rs 218.40 crore book-built issue, entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. The IPO opens Sep 28 and closes Sep 30, 2026. Allotment is expected on Oct 1, and listing on NSE and BSE on Oct 6. The price band is Rs 123-130, with a lot size of 115 shares and minimum retail investment of Rs 14,950. Choice Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Shah Investor's Home IPO: A Rs 90.17 crore book-built issue, entirely a fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares. The IPO opens Sep 28 and closes Sep 30, 2026. Allotment is expected on Oct 1, and listing on NSE and BSE on Oct 6. The price band is Rs 159-167, with a lot size of 85 shares and minimum retail investment of Rs 14,195. Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO: A Rs 108.35 crore book-built issue, entirely a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares. The IPO opens Sep 30 and closes Oct 5, 2026. Allotment is expected on Oct 6, and listing on NSE and BSE on Oct 8. The price band is Rs 70-75, with a lot size of 200 shares and minimum retail investment of Rs 15,000. Choice Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services is the registrar.

Vishal Nirmiti IPO: A Rs 178 crore book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 65.91 lakh shares worth Rs 145 crore and an OFS of 15 lakh shares worth Rs 33 crore. The IPO opens Sep 30 and closes Oct 5, 2026. Allotment is expected Oct 6 and listing on NSE and BSE on Oct 8. The price band is Rs 208-220, with a lot size of 68 shares and minimum retail investment of Rs 14,960. Saffron Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

SME Rush Intensifies

The SME IPO market is set for a busy week, with 16 companies opening their issues between Sep 28 and Sep 30, 2026. Investors will see a mix of book-built and fixed-price issues, with the IPOs spread across the BSE SME and NSE SME platforms.

The minimum retail investment across these IPOs ranges from Rs 2.12 lakh to Rs 2.83 lakh, while the issue price bands vary widely across companies. Here is the full list of SME IPOs opening for subscription this week.

TNA Solutions IPO: Opens Sep 30, 2026 | Closes Oct 6, 2026 | Price band: Rs 66-70 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.8 lakh

Omara Ventures India IPO: Opens Sep 30, 2026 | Closes Oct 5, 2026 | Price band: Rs 296-311 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.49 lakh

Sollfege Smart Electronics IPO: Opens Sep 30, 2026 | Closes Oct 5, 2026 | Issue price: Rs 55 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.2 lakh

Eventions IPO: Opens Sep 30, 2026 | Closes Oct 5, 2026 | Price band: Rs 112-118 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.83 lakh

Acme India Industries IPO: Opens Sep 30, 2026 | Closes Oct 6, 2026 | Price band: Rs 186-196 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.35 lakh

Paramount Syntex IPO: Opens Sep 30, 2026 | Closes Oct 6, 2026 | Price band: Rs 119-127 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.54 lakh

SJP Ultrasonics IPO: Opens Sep 30, 2026 | Closes Oct 5, 2026 | Issue price: Rs 67 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.68 lakh

Dove Soft IPO: Opens Sep 30, 2026 | Closes Oct 5, 2026 | Price band: Rs 104-111 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.66 lakh

Vans Electroengineerings IPO: Opens Sep 29, 2026 | Closes Oct 1, 2026 | Price band: Rs 112-118 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.83 lakh

Papadmalji Agro Foods IPO: Opens Sep 29, 2026 | Closes Oct 1, 2026 | Price band: Rs 69-72 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.3 lakh

Black Opal Consultants IPO: Opens Sep 29, 2026 | Closes Oct 1, 2026 | Price band: Rs 185-197 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.36 lakh

EverestIMS Technologies IPO: Opens Sep 29, 2026 | Closes Oct 5, 2026 | Price band: Rs 80-85 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.72 lakh

Acme Universal Safezone 9 IPO: Opens Sep 28, 2026 | Closes Sep 30, 2026 | Price band: Rs 65-71 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.27 lakh

Shree TNB Polymers IPO: Opens Sep 28, 2026 | Closes Oct 5, 2026 | Price band: Rs 50-53 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.12 lakh

Pind Hospitality IPO: Opens Sep 28, 2026 | Closes Sep 30, 2026 | Price band: Rs 93-99 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.38 lakh

Shivchem Agro IPO: Opens Sep 28, 2026 | Closes Sep 30, 2026 | Price band: Rs 59-62 | Minimum retail investment: Rs 2.48 lakh

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