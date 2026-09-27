Rs 1 Crore Corpus: How Much Of It Could Inflation Take Away Over 20 Years?

A Rs 1 crore corpus feels like a big number today and remains a financial goal for many people, but money loses value quietly over time. Year over year, that erosion can add up, significantly impacting the purchasing power of the same Rs 1 crore corpus.

What Rs 1 crore buys you today will not buy the same tomorrow. If inflation averages around 6% a year, the real worth of your corpus can shrink to less than a third of its original value in 20 years. It will still be Rs 1 crore on paper, but its purchasing power will be far lower.

This is why long-term financial planning cannot stop at building a corpus. It has to account for what that corpus will actually buy years down the line.

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Here is what the math shows:

Current cost: Rs 1 crore

Inflation rate: 6%

Time period: 20 years

Cost increase: Rs 2.2 crore

Future cost: Rs 3.20 crore

This means that while your money doesn't shrink in the bank, its buying power does. The same needs that cost Rs 1 crore now will cost around Rs 3.2 crore after 20 years. That is an increase of Rs 2.2 crore, purely because of inflation.

So if you are saving Rs 1 crore for a goal 20 years away, you are actually falling short by more than double. This is why when planning for long-term financial goals, it is important to consider the impact of inflation, not just tax implications, which are an additional burden on your savings.

This gives you a more realistic picture of how much you need to save today, so your money can comfortably cover the same needs when the goal finally arrives.

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