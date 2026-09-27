Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 9: Zach Cregger's Horror Reboot Sees Sharp 92.3% Rise

Resident Evil picked up pace at the Indian box office on Day 9. The horror film recorded a sharp rise in collections on its second Saturday and crossed the Rs 20 crore mark.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Resident Evil earned Rs 96.95 lakh gross on Day 9, recording a 92.3% increase from its previous day collection. Its India-tracked gross collection has reached Rs 20.59 crore after nine days, according to TrackTollywood.

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India Box Office

Resident Evil opened with Rs 3.02 crore on Day 1 after its premiere earned Rs 54.17 lakh. The film collected Rs 4.42 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.38 crore on Day 3.

Its collection dropped to Rs 1.80 crore on Day 4 before rising to Rs 2.16 crore on Day 5. The film then earned Rs 1.54 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 18.58 crore.

In Week 2, Resident Evil earned Rs 50.42 lakh on Day 8 before recording a strong jump to Rs 96.95 lakh on Day 9, reports TrackTollywood.

Worldwide Box Office

Zach Cregger's horror reboot has crossed the $150 million mark worldwide at the box office, ahead of its release in major markets such as China and Japan. In North America, the film is also nearing the $100 million milestone.

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About The Film

Directed by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil follows Bryan, a courier who is sent to a remote hospital to deliver a package. Things take a dangerous turn when he gets caught in the middle of an outbreak and must fight his way through mutated creatures to survive.

Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, alongside Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser. The film is the latest cinematic entry in the franchise based on Capcom's popular video game series.

Resident Evil was released theatrically on September 18, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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