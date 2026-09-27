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The Vvan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Sees 37.5% Growth

'The Vvan - Force of the Forrest' earned Rs 11 crore net in India on Day 2. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 19 crore, with a gross of Rs 22.60 crore.

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The Vvan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Sees 37.5% Growth
Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role in the folk-fantasy thriller 'The Vvan - Force of the Forrest'.
@DeepakKumarMishra/Instagram

The Vvan - Force of the Forrest gained momentum on its first Saturday after a decent opening day. The fantasy-thriller witnessed a strong jump in collections and showed improved audience turnout on Day 2.

Box Office Update

The Vvan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Friday across 6,746 shows, recording 26% overall occupancy. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 11 crore net in India across 6,887 shows, marking a 37.5% rise from its opening-day collection.

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With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 19 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 22.60 crore on Day 2, as per Sacnilk estimates.

The Sidharth Malhotra-starrer also earned Rs 1.25 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 24.85 crore.

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About The Film

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a Hindi folk-fantasy thriller that follows Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), a city man who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar to sell his land. He enters a forbidden forest despite warnings about the goddess Vandevi. He is then forced to confront supernatural powers and protect his people from a deadly threat.

The Vvan - Force of the Forrest is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and backed by Balaji Motion Pictures/Balaji Telefilms in association with The Viral Fever (TVF).

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Milind Gunaji, Shweta Tiwari and Avtar Gill. It released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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