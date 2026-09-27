'India's Defence Strategy Future-Ready In 5th Generation Of Warfare,' Says Rajnath Singh At NDTV Summit

India's defence strategy is to be fully equipped for a tech-driven battlefield, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday during his opening address at the NDTV Defence Summit 2026.

Addressing India's defence capabilities, Singh said that India's defence strategy is "future-ready"; he added that energy resources have been diversified and stressed the importance of being war-ready if a country wants peace.

"Energy resources have been diversified...If you want peace, prepare for war... there's an English saying; another is: the more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war. We have kept both the batons in mind; prepare for war. The modern soldier is not merely a soldier; they operate within a multi-domain environment," he said.

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He said that we are currently in the fifth generation of warfare, and whether it is contact or no-contact, kinetic or non-kinetic, Indian forces are bolstering themselves.

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Singh also said that India is "aatmanirbhar" and future-oriented when it comes to defence needs, and is not restricted to the current scenario. He added that groundbreaking and structural reforms have been made in the country, giving a huge boost to manufacturing.

Rajnath Singh On Self-Reliance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the importance of reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and making more defence equipment in India itself, from semiconductor chips and small components to complete weapon systems and naval warships.

Singh said India's ability to make and control critical parts of the defence supply chain would be key to achieving strategic autonomy. “Our philosophy is simple: why buy what can be produced here?” he said.

“From chips to ships, from screws to complete weapon systems, this will take India to strategic autonomy,” Singh said, adding that indigenous design, innovation and adaptation, along with control over critical technologies, would be essential to building long-term defence capabilities.

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