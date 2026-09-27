Heart of the Beast Box Office Day 2: Brad Pitt Starrer Sees Strong Growth In India, Crosses $7.8M Worldwide

Heart of the Beast saw a strong boost at the box office on its first Saturday. The Brad Pitt-starrer recorded a sharp rise in India while also continuing its theatrical run with a solid worldwide response.

Here's a look at its Day 2 India and worldwide box office performance.

Day 2 India Box Office

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Heart of the Beast collected Rs 1.35 crore net in India on Day 2, recording a 92.9% rise from its opening-day collection of Rs 70 lakh. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 2.05 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 2.46 crore ter two days in theatre, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Worldwide Box Office

Heart of the Beast has earned around $7.81 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The Brad Pitt -starrer has collected $7.45 million in the US and Canada, while its international earnings stand at around $362,399. The film has a reported production budget of $82 million.

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About The Film

Heart of the Beast is a survival thriller that follows James Belmont (Brad Pitt), a retired Special Forces officer, and his combat dog, Odin, after their plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness. Struggling with injuries, extreme weather and dangerous wildlife, the duo must travel through the harsh terrain to find their way back to safety.

Directed by David Ayer and written by Cameron Alexander, the film also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe in key supporting role.

The screenplay was written by Cameron Alexander, while Brad Pitt, Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen are among the producers, with Damien Chazelle serving as an executive producer. Heart of the Beast reunites Pitt and Ayer after Fury (2014) and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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