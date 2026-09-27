South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs AUS 2nd ODI

South Africa face Australia in the second ODI at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday, September 27, knowing a victory would secure the series with one game still to play.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, September 27 at 1:30 p.m. IST, toss will be held at 1 p.m.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI: Venue

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

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South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI: Live Telecast In India

The broadcast network for the Australia tour of South Africa has not been confirmed yet.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

The South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI: Probable XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Oliver Peake, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg ODI Stats

Matches Played: 53

Matches won by team batting first: 22

Matches won by team bowling first: 29

Average 1st innings Score: 240

Average 2nd innings Score: 206

South Africa vs Australia, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Interesting Fact

The famous 438 Match (in 2006): Australia scored a then world-record 434/4 (Ricky Ponting hitting 164 off 105 balls), but South Africa chased it down with 438/9 to win by 1 wicket in what is widely considered the greatest ODI ever played.

South Africa vs Australia Head To Head Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 114

Australia Won: 52

South Africa Won: 58

No Result: 1

Tied: 3

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI: Preview

South Africa go into the second ODI with a 1-0 advantage after a convincing 67-run win over Australia in Durban. Matthew Breetzke marked his maiden ODI hundred with a composed 112 before Marco Jansen provided the late fireworks, smashing 75 from 59 balls to lift the hosts to 297 for 8. Australia made a brisk start in the chase, led by captain Mitchell Marsh, who raced to 60 from 36 deliveries. Their momentum faded in the middle overs as Keshav Maharaj struck repeatedly, finishing with 4 for 20 to dismiss Australia for 230. Cameron Green is in line to feature if cleared to play, while Pat Cummins could also return after missing the series opener. Jack Edwards could make way depending on Australia's combination.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI: Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

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