England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs SL 3rd ODI

England and Sri Lanka will meet at The Oval on Sunday, September 27, with the three-match ODI series finely poised at 1-1 after the opening two games.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Date And Time

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday, September 27 at 3 p.m. IST. Toss will be held at 2:30 p.m.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Venue

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played at The Oval, London.

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England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Live Telecast In India

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live on the Sony LIV app and website.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Probable XI

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jordan Cox (w), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Preview

The opening ODI in Durham belonged to England as they secured an 89-run triumph through a forceful display with bat and ball. Sri Lanka responded in style at Headingley on Thursday. They held their nerve to seal a 16-run victory and brought the three-match contest to 1-1. The series now heads into a decisive finale.

Kusal Mendis laid the foundation for Sri Lanka's winning effort at Headingley with a rapid century, reaching the milestone off 82 balls before finishing with 121 from 100 deliveries.

The hosts had a strong start as Ben Duckett and Tom Banton added 143 for the first wicket, scoring 67 and 73 respectively. Sri Lanka found the breakthrough they needed through Dunith Wellalage, whose 3 for 49 triggered an English batting collapse.

England will also be monitoring Jos Buttler's fitness after the wicketkeeper-batter retired hurt with a left hamstring twinge during the second ODI.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamil Mishara, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

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