Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Russia Backs India’s Bid For Permanent UN Security Council Seat; Shuts Door On Japan, Germany

Russia backed India’s bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat, while calling for greater representation of the Global South. Mauritius also supports India, but reform faces opposition and divisions among UN members.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Russia Backs India’s Bid For Permanent UN Security Council Seat; Shuts Door On Japan, Germany
Russia backs India's bid for permanent UN Security Council seat
Image: X/United Nations
  • Russia supports India's bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat at the UNGA
  • Lavrov advocates broader representation for Asia, Africa, and Latin America members
  • Russia opposes new Western seats, specifically against Germany and Japan's inclusion
Why does China oppose India getting a permanent seat?

Russia has backed India's bid for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, aiming for the stronghold of the Global South bordering Western influence.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advocated India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, expressing support during his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 26.

ALSO READ: NDTV Defence Summit 2026: 'Chips To Ships - India Must Be Self-Reliant In Defence', Says Rajnath Singh

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Lavrov said, "We are in favour of broadening the representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. We support Brazil's and India's candidatures for a permanent seat."

He said expanding representation to major developing countries reflected the emergence of a more multipolar world order.

Lavrov also opposed adding further Western countries, further saying, "UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially to Germany and Japan, who are now on the path to militarism and revanchism."

At the same time, Lavrov said any reform of the Security Council should preserve the core powers and prerogatives of its existing permanent members. The Council currently has 15 members, comprising five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States) and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

Mauritius has also backed India's candidature for permanent membership. Mauritian Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful said his country supports the positions of the G4 and L69 groups on Security Council reform and reiterated its support for India.

The G4 (India, Brazil, Germany and Japan) has campaigned for permanent representation on the Security Council, while the L69 is a broader grouping of developing countries advocating reform of the Council.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UN: 'India Will Exercise Its Right To Defend Against Terrorism'

Despite Russia's backing, Security Council reform remains unresolved, with differences among existing permanent members and other UN member states. China, which has strategic ties with Russia, has maintained its opposition to India's inclusion as a permanent member.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Week Ahead On D-Street: Auto Sales, Crude Oil, US-Iran Conflict Among Key Triggers To Drive Sensex, Nifty

Week Ahead On D-Street: Auto Sales, Crude Oil, US-Iran Conflict Among Key Triggers To Drive Sensex, Nifty

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com