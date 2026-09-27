Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 17: Soori Starrer Bounces Back With 64.3% Jump

Mandaadi got a strong boost at the box office on its third Saturday. The Soori-starrer bounced back with a 64.3% jump in collections compared to the previous day.

Here's a look at Mandaadi's latest box office performance.

Day 17 Box Office Collection

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Mandaadi collected Rs 2.30 crore net in India on Day 17, taking its total India net collection to Rs 87 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 101.60 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film earned Rs 40 lakh from overseas markets on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 16.80 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 118.40 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 2.15 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 15 lakh on Day 17.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. The film gained momentum over its first weekend, collecting Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4.

It then earned Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5 before dropping to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. The film collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week total to Rs 57.30 crore.

In the second week, Mandaadi earned Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11. Collections then fell to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 12 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 13. The film collected Rs 2 crore on Day 14 and Rs 1.40 crore each on Days 15 and 16. On Day 17, Mandaadi bounced back with Rs 2.30 crore.

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About The Film

Released on September 10, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran. The film stars Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story follows the rivalry between teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. S. R. Kathiir is the cinematographer, while GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and Pradeep E. Ragav has handled the editing.

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