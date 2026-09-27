Dorothy Box Office Collection Day 2: Keerthy Suresh-Sananth Starrer Gains Momentum After Slow Start

Dorothy saw a healthy rise in collections on its first Saturday after a modest opening. The recently released Tamil drama recorded a 38.9% jump on Day 2 as it picked up pace over the weekend.

Here's how much Dorothy earned on Day 2.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Dorothy collected Rs 1.25 crore net in India on Day 2, registering a 38.9% rise from its opening-day collection of Rs 90 lakh. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 2.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 2.50 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 41% across 739 shows on Saturday, compared with 33% on Day 1.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 2, Dorothy earned Rs 1.45 crore gross in India. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1.15 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 18 lakh, Kerala with Rs 7 lakh and the rest of India with Rs 5 lakh.

ALSO READ: Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 17: Soori Starrer Bounces Back With 64.3% Jump

About The Film

Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Dorothy explores friendship, identity and social divisions through the lives of childhood friends Karthi and Subbu. Their world changes when Dorothy enters Subbu's family and challenges the village's rigid caste system and patriarchal traditions. After a tragedy forces Subbu to leave, Karthi begins searching for his missing friend.



Keerthy Suresh stars as Dorothy, alongside Sananth as Subbu and Rishikanth as Karthi. The supporting cast includes K. Muthukumar, Jeeva Subramanian, Ramachandran Durairaj, Soundararaja, Muthupandi and Gajaraj.



Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the Tamil psychological drama features music by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja. It premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival before releasing in theatres on September 25, 2026.

ALSO READ: The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani Starrer Picks Up Pace, Earns This Amount

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.