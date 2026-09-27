Ahead Of Three Day Nationwide Strike, Public Sector Banks Remain Open Today

Ahead of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and other public sector banks (PSBs) are keeping their branches open on Sunday, September 27, NDTV reported.

The proposed three-day strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and other bank unions from September 28 to 30.

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The one-day opening has also been extended to regional rural banks (RRBs), giving customers an additional opportunity to carry out necessary transactions at bank branches before the proposed strike.

Services will, however, remain subject to the operational arrangements and staffing at individual branches.

The decision follows a September 21 meeting involving officials from the Finance Ministry, PSBs, RRBs, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and NABARD, according to IANS.

The Sunday opening is aimed at providing customers an additional opportunity to access physical branch services, as September 26 and 27 fall on Saturday and Sunday, immediately before the proposed strike.

The special working day has brought some relief to customers, giving them an additional opportunity to access branch banking services before the proposed strike.

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The Sunday opening covers major state-run lenders, including SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The special Sunday schedule has also been extended to 28 regional rural banks nationwide, among them Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank, Assam Gramin Bank, Bihar Gramin Bank, Gujarat Gramin Bank, Karnataka Grameena Bank, Kerala Grameena Bank, Rajasthan Gramin Bank, Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank and West Bengal Gramin Bank.

However, the special Sunday opening does not automatically apply to private sector banks.

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