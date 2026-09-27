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Mumbai Toilet Tragedy: Two Dead On Suspected Chemical Leak In BMC Public Restroom

The incident took place at a public toilet near the Parsi Panchayat Gate in the Ram Mandir East area.

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Mumbai Toilet Tragedy: Two Dead On Suspected Chemical Leak In BMC Public Restroom
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Two men died after allegedly inhaling a toxic chemical inside a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) public restroom in Mumbai's western suburbs in the early hours of Sunday. 

The incident took place at a public toilet near the Parsi Panchayat Gate, close to Mrunaltai Bridge in the Ram Mandir East area, according to a PTI report.

The victims, identified as Prabhakar Dhanivar, 24, and Bhavin Desai, 18, were rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital, where doctors declared them dead at around 3.45 am, a BMC official told PTI.

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Following the incident, the fire brigade, police, 108 Ambulance services, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officials and civic ward staff rushed to the spot.

According to the report, locals claimed that the two men suffered suffocation after a strong chemical smell emanated from inside the public toilet. 

The exact nature and source of the suspected chemical leak have not yet been ascertained, and further details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Raj, Uddhav Thackeray To Lead Mumbai March Against Election Commission, SIR On Oct 4

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