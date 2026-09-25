Cooperative Banks To Stay Open During Sept 28-30 Bank Strike; Services To Continue As Usual

Cooperative banks have assured customers that banking services will continue without interruption during the three-day strike proposed by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from Sept 28 to Sept 30, 2026.

Leading cooperative banking industry bodies, the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB), National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC), and National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB), have said cooperative banks are not participating in the proposed strike and will operate as usual, according to media reports.

The clarification comes ahead of the UFBU's proposed three-day strike, amid concerns over the availability of banking services during the period.

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Cooperative Banking Network

India's cooperative banking network comprises around 1,450 Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs), 34 State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and 351 District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs). Together, these institutions have a presence across rural, semi-urban and urban areas and cater to farmers, rural households, small businesses, traders, entrepreneurs and other customers.

Customers of cooperative banks will continue to have access to branch-based banking services, including deposits, withdrawals, remittances and other transactions, subject to the facilities and operating arrangements of individual banks.

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Agricultural and rural credit services will also continue to be available to eligible farmers and members. Urban Cooperative Banks will continue providing banking facilities to individuals, traders and small businesses.

Digital Banking Services

Digital banking channels are also expected to remain available during the strike wherever offered by individual cooperative banks. These include ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services. Availability of specific digital and transaction facilities will depend on the individual bank's systems and operating arrangements.

Customers have been advised to contact their respective cooperative bank or branch to confirm the availability of specific services, particularly for transactions requiring branch-level processing.

The three industry bodies also highlighted the role of cooperative banks in expanding access to formal financial services and supporting agricultural and rural development.

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