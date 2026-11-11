Diwali Gift vs Bonus: How Are They Taxed? Know Tax Rules, Exemptions And Limits

When you receive your payslip this month, you need to carefully review it. With Diwali just gone by, many employees may see a festive bonus or a voucher credited to their accounts. A common practice in India, receiving gifts or bonuses from employers can also come with tax obligations.

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Even though coming from the same employer, your Diwali bonus and your Diwali gift are taxed differently. While bonuses and gifts can feel like free money, it is important to understand their financial context so that you can handle your money without any added stress.

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What Happens To Bonus?

Imagine that your salary is Rs 12.5 lakh per year. Under the new tax regime, the effective tax on income up to Rs 12.75 lakh per year becomes zero for salaried people. Now assuming that your employer gives you a Rs 50,000 bonus in November as a Diwali gift.

Wealth management platform Fynprint explains that this bonus is not free money as it does not get any exemption. This means that the bonus will be taxed as your salary.

Salary: Rs 12.5 lakh

Bonus: Rs 50,000

New income: Rs 13 lakh

Standard deduction: Rs 75,000

Taxable salary: Rs 12.25 lakh

Effective tax after marginal relief: Rs 26,000

This means that your Rs 50,000 bonus is worth roughly Rs 24,000 in hand after taxes.

How A Voucher Is Treated

As per the tax rules, gifts and vouchers from your employer are tax-free only if they total less than Rs 15,000 per financial year.

Imagine you receive a Rs 18,000 voucher from your employer. Since it crosses the Rs 15,000 threshold, the entire amount is taxed as salary. This means that while Rs 18,000 becomes fully taxable, the Rs 13,000 voucher would have been entirely tax-free.

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By knowing the difference in tax treatment and applicable thresholds, you can make informed investment decisions. If you get the option to choose between the voucher and bonus, make sure to compare their tax implications to optimise your finances.

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