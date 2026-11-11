'I Bought A Bengaluru Flat and It Returned 0% For Six Years. Then This Happened'

A Reddit user has shared experience of his investment in real estate, explaining how a stagnant Bengaluru property eventually delivered substantial returns as he held onto the apartment after six years. The post has sparked discussion about long-term property investments. It also highlights market fluctuations and the importance of patience when investing in real estate.



In a post shared on Reddit, the user shared, "I bought a flat in 2013 that went nowhere for 6 years. Everyone around me panicked. Here's what happened when I held on." He booked a 3BHK apartment measuring approximately 1,900 square feet on Harlur Road in Bengaluru in 2013. The property was purchased at Rs 3,250 per square foot.



However, the investment did not initially go as expected. "Construction got delayed. Prices didn't move. Other buyers were running helter skelter, trying to exit at any price. Every few months someone told me to cut my losses."



He said that by 2019, he had paid the builder only around Rs 5-10 lakh. The situation subsequently changed between 2019 and 2025, when the apartment's price increased from Rs 3,250 to approximately Rs 16,000 per square foot, which is nearly five times the original rate. Apart from this, the property also generated monthly rental income of around Rs 1.08 lakh during the holding period. He eventually sold it in 2025.



The Reddit user also compared his property's performance with other popular investments between 2019 and 2025. According to his figures, the Nifty increased from approximately 10,700 to 26,100, delivering around 2.4 times growth. Gold rose from nearly Rs 32,500 to Rs 1.36 lakh per 10 grams, while Bitcoin spiked from approximately $3,800 to $88,000, recording gains of more than 20 times.



His apartment reportedly delivered approximately 4.9 times price appreciation, with regular rental income.

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Even after low returns, the investor called out inconsistent sales practices across the real estate industry, an experience that led him to start a buyer-focused property firm. While advocating for smarter buying, he cautioned that real estate carries inherent risks like illiquidity, project delays, and location mismatches.

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