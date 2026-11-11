CLAT 2027 First Mock Test Released Ahead Of December 6 Exam

The Consortium of National Law Universities has activated the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 mock test 1 link for undergraduate and post graduate candidates. Applicants can now solve the online practice test to assess their preparation ahead of the December 6 entrance examination.

The second mock test is scheduled for release on November 20. The mock test includes 120 questions with negative marking. Those preparing for CLAT 2027 can access the mock test released on the official website. The test paper is available for registered candidates applying for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. They can access it by visiting consortiumofnlus.ac.in, signing in with their credentials and opening the mock-test link.

The first mock was scheduled to be released on November 10, while the second will be available on November 20. The two practice rounds precede the Common Law Admission Test, which will be held offline from 2 pm to 4 pm on December 6.

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Candidates have two hours to attempt the 120 questions. Every correct response earns one mark, while an incorrect answer carries a deduction of 0.25 marks. Questions left unanswered attract no penalty.

The consortium has advised applicants to ensure they have a reliable internet connection and complete the exercise in one sitting. Candidates may move between questions and sections during their attempt. They should hit the "Submit" button only when they are ready to finish, as this action will end the current session. Scores can be reviewed post submission, and candidates can repeatedly practice test as long as they need to practice.

The consortium has clarified that participation is voluntary and the mock is intended for practice and self-assessment only. Its difficulty, question distribution, subject coverage and overall structure are illustrative and should not be treated as a prediction for the final exam. The consortium will not entertain queries concerning incorrect answers or other issues relating to the sample test.

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Important pointers for those appearing for the CLAT 2027 Mock Test:

The duration of the test in two hours.

Total 120 questions will be asked in the mock test and each question carries one mark.

There is negative marking and each incorrect answer attracts a -0.25 mark deduction. Unanswered questions will not attract any penalties.

Before attempting the test, candidates need to ensure a stable internet connection.

Onlyh after candidates have completed their sample test they will be able to review their performance. They can take the mock test as many times as they wish.

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