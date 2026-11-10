CLAT 2027 Mock Test Goes Live Today; Check Official Link, Login Process

The Consortium of National Law Universities is conducting the first official CLAT 2027 mock test on November 10, giving registered candidates an opportunity to assess their preparation ahead of the law entrance examination scheduled for next month.

Candidates who have applied for the Common Law Admission Test 2027 can access the mock test through the official Consortium website by logging in with their registered CLAT credentials. A second official mock test will be made available on November 20, 2026.

The mock tests are being conducted online for both undergraduate and postgraduate applicants, although the main CLAT 2027 examination will be held in offline and, pen-and-paper mode on December 6, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

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To access the practice test, candidates need to visit the official CLAT 2027 portal and sign in using their account credentials. Once logged in, they can open their examination dashboard and select the mock test link. Candidates can then attempt the questions on screen and submit their responses after completing the test.

The official mock test can be accessed through the Consortium of NLUS website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates should use the CLAT 2027 login available on the portal, as the mock test is provided within the registered applicant's account rather than as a publicly downloadable question paper.

The online practice exercise will help familiarise candidates with the test environment, evaluate their preparation and identify areas that may need revision before the main examination. Candidates can review their performance after submitting the test and use the results to focus on topics where they made mistakes. Reports on the official instructions also indicate that candidates can attempt the mock more than once for practice.

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However, the consortium has made it clear that the mock tests are only for practice and self-assessment. Their difficulty level, question distribution and overall structure should not be treated as a prediction of the final CLAT 2027 question paper. Participation in the mock test is also voluntary.

With the first mock test being held on November 10 and another scheduled for November 20, candidates now have two official practice opportunities before CLAT 2027 is conducted on December 6.

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