XAT 2027 Registration Ends On December 6; Check Fees And How To Apply

Registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 will close on December 6, 2026, which gives MBA aspirants less than a month to complete their applications. Candidates who have not yet registered can submit their forms online via xatonline.in, before the deadline approaches. The XAT 2027 application process commenced on July 15, where in applicants were allowed to create a login account by entering details such as their name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, nationality and state and verify it via OTP sent on email or SMS.

After verification, candidates can log in and complete the application by providing personal and academic information. They will need to upload a recent passport-size photograph and scanned signature. Applicants can select up to four preferred test cities while filling out the form and can highlight their choice of campus, if applicable.

The XAT 2027 application fee is Rs 2,300. Candidates applying separately for programmes offered by XLRI Jamshedpur will have to pay an additional Rs 200. The fee can be paid online using a debit card, credit card or net banking facility.

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The payment window will close on December 6. Candidates who fail to pay the required fee within the prescribed period will not have their applications accepted. Aspirants seeking a better chance of being allotted their preferred examination city have been advised to complete the registration and payment process well in advance.

XAT is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur for admission for its management programmes and its scores are accepted by over 700 business schools across India.

The examination is conducted in computer-based mode and has a duration of 180 minutes. The XAT question paper consists of around 95 multiple-choice questions covering Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation, Decision Making and General Knowledge.

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With the application deadline approaching, candidates planning to take XAT 2027 should complete the registration process early to avoid last-minute technical or payment-related issues.

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