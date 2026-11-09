Maharashtra Clarifies Eligibility For Assistant Professor Jobs; PhD Holders May Get NET-SET Exemption

The Maharashtra government has issued a clarification over the qualifications required for direct recruitment to Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges, confirming that candidates must meet the prescribed NET, SET or SLET requirements unless they hold a PhD that qualifies for exemption under University Grants Commission regulations.

The Higher and Technical Education Department issued the clarification on November 6, 2026, after questions emerged over the interpretation of a Government Resolution issued on March 5, 2024. The latest communication has been sent to the Director of Higher Education in Pune with instructions that institutions follow the clarified provisions while conducting Assistant Professor recruitment.

Under the UGC Regulations notified in July 2018, a PhD was made mandatory for direct recruitment to Assistant Professor positions in universities from July 1, 2021. Maharashtra incorporated the UGC framework through a Government Resolution issued on March 8, 2019.

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However, the regulatory provision was later revised and in June 2023, the UGC amended the eligibility framework, making NET, SET or SLET the minimum criterion for direct recruitment to Assistant Professor posts instead of maintaining a PhD as a compulsory requirement in all applicants.

Maharashtra incorporated the revised provision through its March 5, 2024 Government Resolution, which states that NET, SET or SLET will constitute the minimum criterion for direct Assistant Professor recruitment in higher education institutions.

Nonetheless, questions remained over how the amended provision should impact applicants along with the 2019 resolution. On November 6, the government issued the clarification to settle interpretations and guide universities and colleges while processing appointments.

Under the applicable eligibility framework, candidates are required to clear the National Eligibility Test conducted by the UGC or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, or an equivalent UGC-accredited examination such as SET or SLET. However, candidates who have earned a PhD in accordance with the UGC's prescribed regulations governing MPhil and PhD degrees are exempt from the NET, SET or SLET requirement, subject to the conditions laid down under the regulations.

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The exemption covers qualifying PhD degrees awarded under the UGC regulations of 2009 or 2016, along with applicable amendments. Separate provisions exist for certain candidates who have registered for PhD programmes before July 11, 2009, provided they satisfy certain conditions relating to the mode of degree, thesis evaluation and research work.

With the November 6 circular, the government has ordered higher education institutions to proceed with Assistant Professor appointments in line with the clarified eligibility rules.

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