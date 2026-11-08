NTA Invites Applications For Observer Recruitment For CBT And Pen-and-Paper Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened applications for empanelment of Observers who will be deployed at examination centres for computer-based tests and pen-and-paper tests conducted by the agency. The application process commenced on November 7 and eligible candidates can submit their forms until December 6, 2026.

The empanelment drive is open to serving and retired government officials, retired personnel from the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces, as well as eligible teachers, professors and academic administrators. Selected applicants may be posted at examination centres across the country to supervise exam-day arrangements and ensure that NTA examinations are conducted smoothly.

According to the expression of interest issued by the agency, retired central and state government officers who held posts above Pay Level 8 under the Seventh Central Pay Commission can apply for the tests. Such applicants must be between 60 and 65 years of age as of December 6, 2026.

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Retired personnel from the Indian Armed Forces are eligible if they held the rank of Subedar Major or an equivalent rank and above. While no minimum age has been prescribed for this category, applicants must not be older than 65 years on the closing date.

The academic category includes serving and retired professors, associate professors, assistant professors, principals, vice-principals, post-graduate teachers, lecturers, senior teachers, registrars, deputy registrars and faculty from eligible government institutions. Applicants from universities, government colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State Board schools, polytechnics, government ITIs and District Institutes of Education and Training are among those who may qualify.

Retired teaching professionals must fall within the 60-65 age bracket. Serving candidates do not have an upper age limit, but they are required to submit a No-Objection Certificate from their employer.

Applicants must be physically fit, willing to travel outside their headquarters when required and free from pending disciplinary or vigilance proceedings.

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Observers appointed by the NTA will be expected to attend pre-examination briefings, reach centres before reporting time and inspect arrangements related to candidate verification, frisking, seating, security, CCTV surveillance, webcasting, power backup and handling of examination material. They will also be responsible for reporting any irregularities or suspected malpractice, which they would have to submit through NTA's portal.

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