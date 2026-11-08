Former Tech Mahindra Executive Came Home For Diwali. A Parking Dispute Ended In His Murder

Paramjeet Dhankhar had been home from Singapore for a day when he went to the Ankhir police post in Faridabad to complain about his neighbour. The dispute involved a damaged gate and the parking area the two families shared. Police summoned the neighbour, Mohan alias Monu Sharma. According to police sources quoted by PTI, Sharma threatened to kill Dhankhar before the night was over. Officers reportedly helped the two men reach a compromise.

By about 8.30 that evening, Sharma was at Dhankhar's door, asking him to come downstairs and move his car, according to a complaint filed by Dhankhar's son, Shaurya. Shaurya went down with his father. Only one of them made it out of the parking lot alive.

The Trouble Over A Broken Gate

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The two families lived on different floors of the same building in Sector 21C. The shared parking area had been a point of friction for months. Relatives recalled arguments over where vehicles were left and over Sharma's dog soiling the common area. Dhankhar's father said the family had already approached police after Sharma allegedly damaged their gate.

According to police sources quoted by PTI, Shaurya asked Sharma to get the gate repaired. Sharma allegedly brushed him off and told him to send his father. Dhankhar took the matter to the police post, where the threat was allegedly made in front of officers. After the shooting, friends of Dhankhar questioned why Sharma had been allowed to leave after a warning that specific.

Shaurya Took Cover Behind Parked Cars

Downstairs that night, Sharma allegedly asked Dhankhar if he had ever seen what a widow looked like. Police say Sharma then opened fire at close range with a licensed pistol. Dhankhar collapsed. Sharma allegedly fired at Shaurya too, but he took cover behind parked vehicles and survived.

Police told PTI that about 15 rounds were fired and that nine struck Dhankhar. Investigators found spent cartridges and bullet marks on pillars and vehicles. It was Shaurya who alerted police. By the time officers reached the building, Sharma had fled.

He Had Come Home For Diwali And A Wedding

Dhankhar worked in Singapore as a senior vice-president at FPT Software. He had previously led Tech Mahindra's regional business in Asia-Pacific. He arrived in India on November 5 to spend Diwali with his family. His nephew's wedding was set for November 24. He leaves behind his wife, two children and parents.

A crime branch team arrested Sharma, a scrap dealer, in Ballabhgarh on Saturday. The FIR, registered on Shaurya's complaint, names Sharma, his wife Divya, son Mayank, daughter Naina and brother Hetram. Police said they were questioning Sharma and had sent Dhankhar's body for a post-mortem.

The complaint that now anchors the murder investigation was filed by the son who went downstairs with his father. Earlier that same day, it was his father who had gone to police.

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