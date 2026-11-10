Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Casual Baby Bump Moment: 'Consider This My Maternity Shoot'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is keeping her maternity moments simple and personal. The actress recently posted a relaxed picture of herself lying on a couch, proudly showing off her baby bump.

“Consider this my maternity shoot,” she captioned the photo. Dressed in a red top, white trousers and sunglasses, Maa Inti Bangaaram actress appeared at ease in the candid moment. Fans loved her casual approach, with one calling her the “Coolest mommy-to-be ever!” while another said the baby was already stealing the spotlight.

Samantha is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. The couple got married in a private ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025.

Samantha's Traditional Seemantham Ceremony

The couple recently celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby with a Seemantham ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The event followed the Srividya tradition, including the Kalaa Aavarana ritual, which honours the 94 kalas of Devi through the seven chakras of the mother-to-be.

Samantha has also shared glimpses of her pregnancy routine. In a workout video, she showed herself doing squats during both the first and ninth months, adding the caption, “#9 . The final lap.”

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Samantha Says Pregnancy Came As Surprise

The actress announced her pregnancy in June 2026 at the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad. She later said she planned to take a temporary break from work after completing her commitments, before returning to films.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Samantha revealed that she found out she was pregnant while shooting the song “Thassadiya” for Maa Inti Bangaaram. She recalled feeling slightly unwell during the shoot.

Samantha said she and Raj had been comfortable with the possibility of having children or not, making the pregnancy an unexpected development. “I'd reached a place where I was okay either way, maybe we won't have kids, maybe we will. Both Raj and I were fine with either. So, this is a surprise,” she said.

She added that she was excited about the new phase of her life, saying, “I think I'm ready for that change.”

Samantha and Raj first worked together on The Family Man 2 in 2021 and reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024. Samantha was last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, which she also produced. She is also associated with Netflix's upcoming series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

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