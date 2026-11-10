First Job, First Salary: Seven Money Decisions That Can Shape Your Financial Future

The first salary often comes with a sense of achievement that goes beyond the amount credited to your bank account. It is the reward for years of education, hard work and career preparation. Along with newfound financial freedom comes the responsibility of managing money wisely. How young earners handle their income at this stage can influence their spending patterns, financial discipline and ability to build wealth over time.

Rather than making financial decisions on the spur of the moment, it helps to start with a clear plan. Here are seven steps to consider after receiving your first paycheque.

Create a monthly budget

Before making any major financial commitments, take time to plan how your salary will be spent. List your regular bills, everyday expenses and lifestyle-related purchases, while setting aside a portion for future goals.

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One way to get started is the 50:30:20 rule, which divides income into three categories: 50% for essential expenses, 30% for personal spending and 20% for savings and investments. Treat this as a guideline rather than a fixed formula.

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Build an emergency fund

Not every expense can be anticipated. A health emergency, an unforeseen bill or a period without employment could leave you scrambling for funds if you have no financial backup.

This makes an emergency reserve an important priority from the beginning of your career. Try to build a corpus that can meet at least three to six months of basic expenses. Keep it somewhere safe and accessible rather than putting it into investments that may be difficult to liquidate at short notice.

Start investing early

You do not need a large salary to begin investing. Even modest contributions made regularly can grow into a substantial sum over time, thanks to the power of compounding.

Young earners can explore mutual fund SIPs as a way to enter the investment market gradually. The amount and type of fund should depend on their financial targets and comfort with risk. Staying invested and maintaining consistency matter far more than looking for quick gains.

Get adequate health insurance

Employer-sponsored medical insurance may seem sufficient when starting a career, but depending solely on workplace coverage can leave gaps in protection. The policy is usually linked to employment, which means a job change or career interruption could affect access to benefits.

Taking out an individual health insurance plan can help maintain uninterrupted coverage. The sum insured and policy features should be chosen after considering personal requirements and the premium you can comfortably afford.

Be careful with credit cards

Establishing a credit history is another aspect of financial planning that young earners should consider. A credit card, when managed carefully, can help build a repayment record and offer benefits such as reward points and cashback.

Cardholders should make it a priority to clear the full outstanding amount by the payment deadline. Leaving balances unpaid attracts interest, which can significantly increase borrowing costs over time.

You do not need to earn a large salary to get your finances in order. What matters is making sensible choices with the income you have. Developing the habit of saving for emergencies, investing regularly and avoiding unnecessary debt can put you on a stronger financial footing. These early decisions can shape your relationship with money long after your first job.

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