Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Net Worth: A Look At Their Wealth and Careers Amid Wedding Reports

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are all set to begin a new chapter together in Greece on November 10 and 11. The grand destination wedding has drawn considerable attention, with many wondering about Kavya's influential family background and their estimated joint net worth.

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While Anirudh has established himself as one of the most sought-after music composers in the film industry, Kavya is the boss lady from the Sun Group. As news of their wedding makes headlines, here's a closer look at their estimated net worth and professional achievements.

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Kavya Maran And Her Estimated Net Worth

Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, serves as the executive director at Sun TV Network and the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. According to ETimes, her net worth is estimated between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore.

After completing her MBA at Warwick Business School in the UK, Kavya joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019. She then took on a leadership role at Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise acquired by her father in 2017. Kavya is actively involved in the family's business operations.

As for her father, Kalanithi Maran, he founded Sun TV Network in 1993 after beginning his career in the family's publishing business. Under his leadership, the company grew into one of India's largest regional media networks, with 37 television channels reaching more than 140 million households across the country, as reported by The Economic Times.

According to a Forbes report published on February 11 and accessed on November 2, Kalanithi Maran has an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion (approximately Rs 23,725 crore).

About Anirudh Ravichander and his net worth

The music composer, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of around Rs 50 crore, as reported by Pinkvilla. His earnings come from his work as a music composer, singer and producer in the Indian film industry. He has composed music for popular films, including projects featuring Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun and other leading stars.

Anirudh rose to prominence with his music compositions for Tamil cinema. He later expanded his popularity across industries. His soundtrack for Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) became widely popular, further solidifying his reputation as a sought-after composer.

His recent work includes Jailer 2, produced by the film production arm of the Maran family's media business, Sun Pictures.

About Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding

The intimate destination wedding is likely to take place on November 10 and 11. This will be followed by a grand reception in Chennai on November 21, a date confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October.

The celebrations will be attended by close family members and several big names, including MK Stalin and Superstar Rajinikanth, who was seen travelling with family for the wedding.

Prominent names from politics, cinema and cricket are also expected to join the festivities. Kalanithi and Kavery Maran have reportedly met several leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, to personally extend invitations.

Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece

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