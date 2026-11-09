Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are all set for their wedding in Greece this week.

The celebrations have drawn several big names, including MK Stalin and Superstar Rajinikanth, who was seen travelling with family for the wedding. Photos and videos of their airport departure now going viral on social media.

When Is The D-Day?

The couple is reportedly set to marry on November 10 and 11. Reports suggest the Maran family is arranging flights, accommodation and transport for guests. The ceremony is also said to be taking place outside Santorini.

A reception is planned in Chennai on November 21, a date confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October.

The wedding invitation has also caught attention for its ivory and powder-blue design. Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who worked on the reception invitations, told Mid-day that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design process.

In June, Anirudh's uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra spoke about the wedding in an interview with KPTV. He said, “I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married.”

ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Inside Vintage-Inspired Wedding Invite

Reception Guest List: Who's Who

The couple's Chennai reception has also drawn attention, as prominent names from politics, cinema and cricket are expected to join the festivities. Kalanithi and Kavery Maran have reportedly met several leaders to personally extend invitations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among those reportedly invited. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are also said to be on the guest list. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are reportedly invited as well. However, the couple has not officially confirmed the list.

Several film personalities are also expected to attend. Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini are among the names mentioned in reports. Telugu star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, actors Prasanna and Suraj Venjaramoodu are also reportedly on the list.

With Anirudh's connections in the film industry and Kavya's links to cricket and the Sun Group, the reception is expected to be a major gathering, but the final guest list has not been officially announced.

About The Couple

Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. She serves as executive director of Sun TV Network and CEO of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Her regular appearances during IPL matches have made her a familiar face among cricket fans.

Anirudh has composed music for several of Rajinikanth's films, including Vettaiyan and Coolie. His other credits include Leo, Indian 2 and Vidaamuyarchi. Anirudh's latest work includes music for Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2.

ALSO READ: A Private Romance, A Reported Greece Wedding: What We Know About Anirudh And Kavya Maran

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