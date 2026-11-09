Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Gets Teary Eyed As Mohit Chauhan Sings For Salim Khan

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 took an emotional turn when singer Mohit Chauhan paid tribute to veteran screenwriter Salim Khan in front of host Salman Khan. The gesture left Salman visibly moved, with the actor struggling to hold back tears during the special Diwali episode.In a video from the upcoming episode, Mohit Chauhan is seen expressing his admiration for Salman Khan before revealing that he is an even bigger admirer of his father, Salim Khan.

“I'm a huge fan of yours,” Mohit told Salman, who graciously acknowledged the compliment. The singer had another heartfelt confession to make.

“But I'm an even bigger fan of your father,” he added.

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Mohit then went on to honour Salim Khan by singing the song ‘Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai, Magar Main Keh Nahi Sakta' from the 1963 film Bachpan. Interestingly, Salim Khan had appeared as an actor in the film, long before establishing himself as one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated screenwriters.

The beautiful musical tribute struck an emotional chord with Salman. The actor quietly turned to the side as he tried to control his tears, seemingly overwhelmed by the moment. The heartfelt exchange also moved several contestants inside the Bigg Boss house, who were also emotional.

Salman Khan's bond with Salim Khan

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Salman recalled a conversation with his father. Salman revealed that he had apologised to him for any mistakes he might have made as a son.

“We all have regrets, and then we repent. Like the other day, I was talking to my father; we were chilling, and I told him, as a son, if I have said anything at any given point of time or I have failed you, then I am really sorry,” Salman shared.

Harrdy Sandhu Joins the Diwali Party

Harrdy Sandhu entered the set to add to the celebratory mood. His performance gave another musical element to the episode, and he even expressed his interest to collaborate with Yung on a song when he returns from the Bigg Boss 20 house.

During his time, the housemates were also given a fun task. They were asked to identify the different personalities using the phrases provided. Uditi was asked to identify the house's meethi churri, and she named Love. Aamrapali was asked who keeps “hisaab in friendships” and she pointed to Yung. Kanika believed Scout was the one sailing in two boats.

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Yung referred to Qazi Touqeer as "Baaton ka Baadshah," which made everyone laugh. Gullu was asked who had the habit of "aag lagake haath sekna," and he immediately chose Mahhi Vij. ScoutOP was finally asked to choose the person who was "bechara in his own story," and he chose himself.

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