Financial Mistakes People Make In Their 20s That Can Cost Them Lakhs Later

The first few years of earning often bring a new sense of independence. With their own salaries coming in, young professionals have more freedom to spend on things they may have earlier depended on their parents for. Expensive smartphones, frequent holidays, eating out and shopping can quickly become part of their routine.

But how they handle money in their 20s can have a lasting impact on their finances. Spending habits that seem manageable with a monthly salary can gradually eat into savings and make it difficult to meet bigger financial goals. Here are five common money mistakes young Indians should avoid in their 20s.

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Delaying investments

Starting early can make a significant difference to long-term wealth creation. Young professionals have time on their side, allowing their investments to grow through the power of compounding. Delaying investments until their salaries increase or expenses come down could mean losing out on years of potential returns.

For instance, someone who starts investing Rs 5,000 every month at the age of 25 could build a sizeable corpus over the next 30 years, assuming an annualised return of 12 per cent. Starting just five years later could lead to a considerably smaller corpus, even if the monthly investment remains the same.

Falling into the credit card debt trap

Easy access to credit can encourage young earners to spend beyond their means. Credit cards often come with attractive rewards and offers, making purchases seem more affordable than they really are. Yet, carrying unpaid balances from one billing cycle to the next can prove costly, with high interest rates pushing up the amount owed.

Clearing only the minimum payment does not solve the problem. It merely prevents certain immediate consequences of non-payment, while the remaining dues continue to accumulate interest. A credit card should be used to manage payments, not to fund a lifestyle that one's salary cannot support.

Ignoring health and term insurance

Putting off insurance purchases is a common oversight among people in their 20s. Many young earners focus on investments and savings, overlooking the need to protect themselves against unexpected medical expenses. Taking out a health insurance policy early can help avoid complications associated with pre-existing medical conditions. Younger applicants also tend to benefit from lower premiums.

Those supporting parents, spouses or children should also assess their need for term life insurance. The policy can help ensure that their family's financial needs are taken care of in the event of an untimely death.

Giving in to lifestyle inflation

An increase in income does not always translate into better financial health. For many young professionals, a salary revision brings a corresponding rise in spending. Expensive gadgets, better accommodation, frequent outings and other lifestyle upgrades can gradually absorb the additional income, leaving little money to put aside.

A more disciplined approach would be to allocate part of every salary increase towards investments, emergency funds and other long-term financial priorities before expanding monthly expenses.

Failing to build an emergency fund

Financial setbacks rarely come with a warning. A sudden loss of employment, an unexpected hospital bill or an urgent household expense can put considerable pressure on monthly finances. Without sufficient reserves, individuals may be forced to borrow money through credit cards or personal loans, adding to their financial burden.

Financial planners generally recommend maintaining an emergency fund equivalent to three to six months of essential expenses. Since these funds may be needed at short notice, they should be kept in liquid and easily accessible accounts.

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