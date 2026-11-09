Abhijeet Dipke Joins Delhi-Mumbai AQI Debate: 'Making Their Own Lives Miserable'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised people's attitude towards air pollution on Monday, November 9, as Delhi and Mumbai recorded polluted air following Diwali celebrations. "Never seen people so determined to make their own lives miserable," Dipke wrote on X, using the hashtags #AQI, #Mumbai and #Delhi.

His remarks came as Delhi's overall Air Quality Index stood at 368 at 7 am, in the 'very poor' category. Fifteen monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality, Business Standard reported, citing Central Pollution Control Board data. The readings showed a gap between the citywide average and pollution levels at individual locations.

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Mumbai's overall AQI reached 171 at 9 am, placing it in the 'moderate' category, according to CPCB dashboard figures reported by The Indian Express. Eight locations recorded readings above 200, in the 'poor' category.

Bandra East's Kherwadi recorded an AQI of 265, followed by Bandra Kurla Complex at 232, Sewri at 229 and Deonar at 228. Mumbai's citywide reading had stood at 131 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation deployed mist-spraying and water-sprinkling vehicles across its wards overnight, the newspaper reported, citing civic officials.

Delhi AQI

A thick grey haze swallowed the skyline, reduced visibility on roads and brought back irritation in the eyes and throat as Delhi woke up to alarmingly high pollution levels on Monday, after firecrackers were burst across the city well past the permitted hours on Diwali. The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'very poor' category at 370 and is expected to deteriorate further to enter the 'severe' category during the day.

DTU and Burari Crossing monitoring stations recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 437 each. Four other stations recorded 'poor' air quality, while the remaining stations were in the 'very poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

The air quality remained 'severe' in several areas, including Bawana, Burari, Jahangirpuri, Sonia Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Okhla and Rohini.

According to open-source air quality monitoring platform AQI.in, Delhi's AQI went up to 2,283 after Diwali. On Monday morning, the AQI stood at 637, which the platform classified as "hazardous".

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality is likely to slip into the 'severe' category during the day and will remain there over the subsequent few days.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, vehicular emissions and stubble burning in neighbouring states are likely to contribute to the deterioration. Residents in several areas reported a strong smell of burnt crackers, reduced visibility and difficulty breathing as fireworks continued through the night.

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