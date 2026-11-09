'Ramayana' Scores Biggest Worldwide IMAX Debut For An Indian Film; See Global Collection

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has made a strong start at the global box office. The film earned an estimated $55.7 million during its four-day opening weekend.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer opened across more than 130 countries, reaching audiences on over 10,000 screens in 17 dubbed languages. It sold more than 11 million tickets worldwide and became the most-watched film globally during the Diwali holiday.

Strong Opening In India And Overseas

India contributed around $32 million to the film's opening weekend total, while overseas markets brought in an estimated $23.7 million. North America was one of its biggest international markets, with the film earning $12.2 million in the US and Canada.

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This makes Ramayana the second-biggest North American opening for an Indian film. It is behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which opened with $14 million in March.

The film also performed well in other countries. It collected $3 million in the UK, $2.2 million in the UAE, $1.9 million in Australia, $625,000 in Germany, $550,000 in Thailand, $500,000 in Nepal, $240,000 in the Netherlands and $75,000 in South Africa, according to Variety.

IMAX Collection Sets A New Record

Ramayana has also set a new record in the IMAX format, with its worldwide IMAX collection becoming the highest ever for an Indian film. The film earned around $6 million worldwide from IMAX screenings, which accounted for nearly 11% of its global opening weekend collection.

The film collected $2 million from IMAX screens in India, setting a new record for the biggest IMAX opening by an Indian film in the country. North America contributed $2.5 million from 53 screens, making up around 20% of its regional opening. Another $1.4 million came from 32 IMAX screens in other international markets, according to Variety.

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Ramayana Expands Its Overseas Run

Ramayana's overseas release is taking place in stages, with several markets still to come. It is scheduled to release in Indonesia on November 11, followed by Hong Kong, Macau, Mexico and Central Asia on November 12.

Brazil, Italy, Ukraine and Hungary will receive the film on November 19, while Poland is set for November 20. Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Czechia and Central America are scheduled for November 26.

Sony Pictures is handling the film's international distribution. The film's collections is expected to benefit from the ongoing Diwali holiday period in India and its upcoming releases in more international markets.

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