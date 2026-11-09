Ram Gopal Varma Lauds 'Ramayana', Calls Negative Critics 'Barking Street Dogs'

Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer Ramayana has been drawing praise from film industry celebrities since its release, with several stars applauding its grand scale, performances and cinematic vision.
Among them is Ram Gopal Varma, who has shared an elaborate review of the epic, calling it a powerful experience that goes beyond the conventional devotional film.
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What Did RGV Say About Ramayana?
Taking to X after watching the film, the filmmaker wrote, “The Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force.” Varma said Ramayana sets itself apart with its bold approach and the way it allows scenes to speak for themselves. “You do not leave the film having watched a story. You leave it after living an experience,” he wrote.
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He also praised the film's treatment of violence, describing it as more than a visual spectacle. “The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences,” Varma said.
The #Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force.The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it. The rise is not of a kingdom. It is of a mind that challenges weakness. Every frame carries the weight of someone who has burned the old rules and is now moving only by the logic of power . The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences What separates this from every other cinematic telling is that In a time when most films are still wary to move , this one simply moves. It does not explain itself. That is why it hits harder than anything that has come before it. You do not leave the film having watched a story. You leave it after living an experience Ranbir In the sequence after Sita's abduction, when he stands in the empty ashram and simply looks at the place where she was, the camera holds long enough to show that grief has already been converted into a arithmetic Yash does not play opposition. He plays the mind that has already accepted what it decided to destroy. In the long confrontation before the final night, when he speaks to Ram across the open ground with no army between them, he does not raise his voice. He simply states the price. The face never flinches. The body never shifts. @AnupamPkher in Jatayu's interception of the pushpak is not an act of mere loyalty. Wings half broken, bloodied, he keeps on coming because the mind has not yet accepted what the body is telling it. When he falls, the camera stays on the face. There is no cry. There is only the last argument continuing behind the eyes after his wings have stopped. That is not sacrifice. That is a man who understood the only rule left is to continue until you cannot. All in all I want to say this to each and everyone of all the greats who collaborated to make this great film is to treat any and all negative critics of this film as barking street dogs against the elephantine effort you all put in to create this magnifique piece of WONDER🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 9, 2026
Varma Praises Cast And Makers
Varma singled out Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Ram, particularly the sequence following Sita's abduction, when Ram stands alone in the empty ashram.
He praised the actor's restrained performance, noting how the scene conveys grief without relying on dramatic dialogue. “The camera holds long enough to show that grief has already been converted into a arithmetic,” wrote Varma.
Yash's portrayal of Ravana also received high praise. “He plays the mind that has already accepted what it decided to destroy”. Varma described the character as someone who has already accepted the consequences of his decisions, while applauding the actor's controlled expressions and commanding presence.
Summing up his appreciation for the two leads, Varma wrote on his earlier post, “The [Yash] KILLED it and [Ranbir Kapoor] LIVED it.”
Anupam Kher's portrayal of Jatayu was another highlight for the filmmaker. Varma praised the character's attempt to stop the Pushpak Vimana despite being gravely injured, describing the moment as a powerful display of determination.
He wrote that Jatayu's resolve continues even after his body can no longer endure, adding, “That is not sacrifice. That is a man who understood the only rule left is to continue until you cannot.”
In a separate post, Varma offered a “BIG SALUTE” to producer Namit Malhotra, praising him for taking “BOLLYWOOD beyond HOLLYWOOD.”
Just came out of #Ramayana … A BIG SALUTE to @malhotra_namit for taking BOLLYWOOD beyond HOLLYWOOD 🙏🙏🙏— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 8, 2026
Varma Urges Team To Ignore Critics
Varma also urged the film's cast and crew not to be discouraged by negative criticism. In a strongly worded post, he referred to critics as “barking street dogs” against the “elephantine effort” behind the film, calling it a “magnifique piece of WONDER.”
About The Film
Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Anupam Kher appears as Jatayu. The first instalment of the epic adaptation was released in theatres on November 5, 2026.
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