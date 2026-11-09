Ram Gopal Varma Lauds 'Ramayana', Calls Negative Critics 'Barking Street Dogs'

Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer Ramayana has been drawing praise from film industry celebrities since its release, with several stars applauding its grand scale, performances and cinematic vision.

Among them is Ram Gopal Varma, who has shared an elaborate review of the epic, calling it a powerful experience that goes beyond the conventional devotional film.

What Did RGV Say About Ramayana?

Taking to X after watching the film, the filmmaker wrote, “The Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force.” Varma said Ramayana sets itself apart with its bold approach and the way it allows scenes to speak for themselves. “You do not leave the film having watched a story. You leave it after living an experience,” he wrote.

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He also praised the film's treatment of violence, describing it as more than a visual spectacle. “The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences,” Varma said.

Varma Praises Cast And Makers

Varma singled out Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Ram, particularly the sequence following Sita's abduction, when Ram stands alone in the empty ashram.

He praised the actor's restrained performance, noting how the scene conveys grief without relying on dramatic dialogue. “The camera holds long enough to show that grief has already been converted into a arithmetic,” wrote Varma.

Yash's portrayal of Ravana also received high praise. “He plays the mind that has already accepted what it decided to destroy”. Varma described the character as someone who has already accepted the consequences of his decisions, while applauding the actor's controlled expressions and commanding presence.

Summing up his appreciation for the two leads, Varma wrote on his earlier post, “The [Yash] KILLED it and [Ranbir Kapoor] LIVED it.”

Anupam Kher's portrayal of Jatayu was another highlight for the filmmaker. Varma praised the character's attempt to stop the Pushpak Vimana despite being gravely injured, describing the moment as a powerful display of determination.

He wrote that Jatayu's resolve continues even after his body can no longer endure, adding, “That is not sacrifice. That is a man who understood the only rule left is to continue until you cannot.”

In a separate post, Varma offered a “BIG SALUTE” to producer Namit Malhotra, praising him for taking “BOLLYWOOD beyond HOLLYWOOD.”

Varma Urges Team To Ignore Critics

Varma also urged the film's cast and crew not to be discouraged by negative criticism. In a strongly worded post, he referred to critics as “barking street dogs” against the “elephantine effort” behind the film, calling it a “magnifique piece of WONDER.”

About The Film

Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Anupam Kher appears as Jatayu. The first instalment of the epic adaptation was released in theatres on November 5, 2026.

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