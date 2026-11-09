Finolex Cables Shares Fall 5% After Rallying 20% In Muhurat Trading; Q2 Results In Focus

Finolex Cables shares fell more than 5% in early trade on Monday, Nov. 9, after rallying almost 20% during Diwali special trading hour (Muhurat) on Sunday, Nov. 8. After the announcement of September quarter results, the stock witnessed a sharp positive reaction during the special trading session, but as the market opened today, it pared some gains.
At around 10:08 a.m., the stock is trading at Rs 1,238.70 apiece on the NSE, down 3.83% from its previous close at Rs 1,309.
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Finolex Cables Q2 Results
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Finolex Cables reported strong growth in its consolidated financial performance for the September quarter, with revenue and net profit registering significant increases compared with the corresponding period last year.
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The company's revenue grew 65% YoY, while net profit increased 68%. Ebitda more than doubled, accompanied by an improvement in operating margins.
Q2 Results Key Highlights
- Revenue: Up 65% at Rs 2,269.3 crore versus Rs 1,375.8 crore.
- Ebitda: At Rs 311.1 crore versus Rs 145 crore.
- Ebitda Margin: Improved to 13.7% from 10.5%.
- Net Profit: Up 68% to Rs 273 crore versus Rs 162 crore.
The quarterly performance reflected an improvement across revenue, operating profitability, and net profit, which triggered the initial rally during the special trading session yesterday.
Stock Movement
The stock has been in the limelight during 2026, as it gained more than 60% during the calendar year so far. However, over the past month, it has come under pressure and declined around 9.27%.
In the past 52 weeks, the stock traded between Rs 700.8 and Rs 1,499 apiece on the NSE, and is currently trading at a price-to- earnings multiple of 18.33 times.
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