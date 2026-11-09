Remember Durga Puja Couple Whose Video Won Hearts But Also Attracted Trolls? Their New Video Has Surfaced

A couple whose Durga Puja video charmed social media in October, and drew a wave of unkind comments, has surfaced online again with a new clip, this time singing together in a car.
What The New Video Shows
The clip is set in a moving car, with the wife driving and the husband smiling as he sings. Their son sits in the back. In the earlier rickshaw video, it was the husband who coaxed his wife into singing along, and she joined in. This time he takes the lead on a Hindi film number while she concentrates on the road.
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What Made The Earlier Video Go Viral
The earlier clip showed a family of three singing along to "Dugga Ma Asche" by Infra during a rickshaw ride through festive streets. The man asks his wife in Bengali whether she remembers the lyrics and encourages her to sing a few lines.
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Some moments have a way of bringing a smile to everyone's face. It is heartening to see RPSGian Abhishek Mukherjee from @CESCLimited and his family capturing the joy of Pujo so naturally and winning hearts along the way. https://t.co/TAK090uBDb— Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) October 22, 2026
Viewers praised it as an unforced, everyday moment of family happiness.
The clip reached a wider audience after Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, shared it on X. He identified the man as Abhishek Mukherjee, an employee of CESC Limited. "It is heartening to see RPSGian Abhishek Mukherjee from @CESCLimited and his family capturing the joy of Pujo so naturally and winning hearts along the way," Goenka wrote.
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The Online Backlash
The attention was not all warm. Some comments focused on the couple's looks. One post claimed the wife had done her husband a favour by marrying him, belittling him over his appearance. Others suggested the wife's looks were the main reason the video travelled so far. TYet, most users reacted with joy.
The new post frames the couple's return as a response to that criticism.
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