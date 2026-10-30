Odisha Holiday Calendar 2027: Government Releases Full List Of Public Holidays

The Odisha government has released its holiday calendar for 2027, declaring 29 holidays for state government offices and revenue and magisterial courts, along with four optional holidays for government employees.

The holiday schedule for 2027, corresponding to Saka Era 1948-49, covers a range of national observances, religious celebrations and festivals specific to Odisha. The notification also identifies festivals and commemorative occasions that fall on Sundays and the second or fourth Saturdays of the year.

According to the notification, the public holiday schedule will begin with Makar Sankranti on January 14, followed by Republic Day on January 26. Basanta Panchami on February 11 and Maha Shivaratri on March 6 are among the other holidays in the first quarter of the year.

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The March holiday schedule includes Id-ul-Fitre on March 10, Dola Purnima on March 22, Holi on March 23 and Good Friday on March 26.

April will have three scheduled holidays, including Utkal Divas on April 1, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti and Maha Visuva Sankranti on April 14, and Shree Rama Navami on April 15.

The calendar also includes Id-ul-Zuha on May 17, Budhadev Jayanti, Baisakha Purnima and the birthday of Pandit Raghunath Murmu on May 20, and Sabitri Amabasya on June 4.

State-specific celebrations feature prominently in the June schedule, with Pahili Raja on June 14 and Raja Sankranti on June 15. Muharram will be observed as a public holiday on June 16, while Rath Yatra falls on July 5.

Other holidays during the year include Jhulana Purnima on August 17, Janmashtami on August 24, Ganesh Puja on September 4 and the day following Nuakhai on September 6.

The September and October holiday schedule includes Mahalaya on September 30, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Maha Saptami on October 6, Maha Ashtami on October 7, Maha Navami on October 8, Kumar Purnima on October 15 and Diwali on October 29.

Optional Holidays For Government Employees

Apart from the 29 scheduled holidays, the government has identified four optional holidays for state government employees in 2027.

These include Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday on January 15, Bahuda Yatra on July 13, the Foundation Day of Brahmo Samaj on August 20 and Christmas Eve on December 24.

The notification further states that state government employees may avail themselves of one optional holiday on another festive occasion or commemorative day listed in the notification.

Festivals Coinciding With Weekends

The government has separately identified six festivals and commemorative occasions that fall on Sundays or the second or fourth Saturdays of 2027.

These include Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and Vir Surendra Sai Jayanti on January 23, Independence Day and the birthday of Prophet Mohammad on August 15, Nuakhai on September 5, Vijaya Dashami on October 10, Rahas Purnima on November 14 and Christmas Day on December 25.

The notification also identifies five occasions generally treated as optional holidays that coincide with weekly holidays. These include Sab-e-Quadar on March 7, Easter Saturday on March 27, the birthday of Raja Ram Mohan Roy on May 22, Anla Navami on November 7 and Prathamashtami on November 21.

These six festivals and five optional occasions fall on existing weekly holidays, including Sundays and the second or fourth Saturdays. They do not constitute additional days off beyond the regular weekly holidays.

The holiday calendar provides the schedule for Odisha state government offices and revenue and magisterial courts for the 2027 calendar year.

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