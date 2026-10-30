WhatsApp Users Get A New Way To Catch Up On Group Chats, Here's How It Works

WhatsApp has introduced four new features designed to make group conversations easier to follow, particularly for users returning to busy chats after being away. The updates give users more ways to find important messages, help new members catch up on conversations and share updates with specific groups.

Announced on October 29, the features are rolling out gradually to WhatsApp users on Android and iOS. The company says the changes will make it easier to pick up conversations without having to scroll through long chat histories.

WhatsApp Allows Users To Pin Messages Indefinitely

WhatsApp is expanding its pinned messages feature by allowing users to keep important messages pinned indefinitely. Previously, users had to choose a fixed duration of 24 hours, seven days or 30 days.

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The new option could be useful for groups that regularly share information such as event details, meeting schedules or important announcements. Users will no longer need to repin a message simply because its selected duration has expired.

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Users Can Share Group Chat History After Someone Joins

WhatsApp is also making it easier to bring new members up to speed. Earlier, users could share recent messages while adding someone to a group. With the latest update, they can also share recent chat history after the person has already joined.

To do this, users can tap the name of the recently added member in the group conversation and select the option to share recent messages. WhatsApp says the shared messages remain protected by end-to-end encryption, like other personal conversations on the platform.

WhatsApp Adds Group Status Updates

The platform is introducing the option to share Status updates with specific groups. This means users can share an update with a family group, for example, without necessarily making it visible to their wider audience.

Group members can view and react to these updates, as well as share their own. Like regular WhatsApp Status updates, group Status posts disappear after 24 hours.

New Filter Highlights Mentions And Replies

The fourth update is a new chat filter that helps users find unread group conversations in which they have been mentioned or received a direct reply. It also includes messages using the @all feature, which notifies everyone in a group.

The filter is intended to help users identify conversations that may need their attention instead of checking every unread group chat individually. WhatsApp is also making the filter optional, allowing users to decide whether they want it displayed in their main chat list.

The four updates address different aspects of managing busy group conversations. Permanent pins keep important information accessible, while message history sharing helps new members understand earlier discussions. Group Status offers a way to share updates with specific audiences, and the mentions and replies filter helps users spot messages that need their attention.

WhatsApp says the features are rolling out gradually, so availability may vary between users.

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